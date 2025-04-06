Stefanie Sun in Singapore: Mandopop icon’s homecoming show brings a wave of nostalgia

As someone who grew up immersed in the Mandopop scene, Stefanie Sun was part of the soundtrack of my growing-up years. I moved from Singapore to Shanghai in 2002 – the same year her popularity in China surged. Whenever her songs came on the radio, I felt an unexpected swell of pride – a little piece of home, thousands of kilometres away.

On Saturday (Apr 5), standing among thousands of fans who sang along to her songs, that same pride came rushing back. Her music still stirred up nostalgia and a sense of youth – not just for me, but clearly for so many who'd grown up with her.