Stefanie Sun in Singapore: Mandopop icon’s homecoming show brings a wave of nostalgia
The Singaporean singer's Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert tour kicked off on Saturday (Apr 5) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – her first full-length solo concert at home in 11 years.
As someone who grew up immersed in the Mandopop scene, Stefanie Sun was part of the soundtrack of my growing-up years. I moved from Singapore to Shanghai in 2002 – the same year her popularity in China surged. Whenever her songs came on the radio, I felt an unexpected swell of pride – a little piece of home, thousands of kilometres away.
On Saturday (Apr 5), standing among thousands of fans who sang along to her songs, that same pride came rushing back. Her music still stirred up nostalgia and a sense of youth – not just for me, but clearly for so many who'd grown up with her.
The Latin phrase Aut Nihilo, also the theme of her concert, loosely translates to “or nothing at all”. It frames the comeback as an all-in affair – and that commitment has showed even before the tour began.
Originally slated for just two nights (Apr 5 and 6), the shows sold out within a few hours, prompting two additional dates (Apr 12 and 13), which also sold out in a flash.
The Singapore leg marks the start of a regional tour, with stops in cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, Chongqing, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.
Saturday night's show spanned 27 songs over almost three hours. It opened with the gentle strains of Immense Beauty, before launching into a high-energy spectacle, both visually and sonically.
The Singaporean singer emerged on stage in an all-white statement outfit, diving into energetic renditions of her early 2000s hits: Turbo, Green Light and Mystical. The last was paired with a dance routine alongside her dancers – a rare treat for fans.
Behind her, projections burst into a kaleidoscope of colours, while confetti rained down, setting a vibrant, high-octane tone for the night.
After the opening numbers, the lights came up as Sun interacted with the crowd for the first time.
The audience erupted, and she placed a hand over her heart, visibly moved, pausing to take it all in.
Speaking in Mandarin, she asked with a smile, “Do you think I’ve changed in the last 25 years?” A few fans shouted that she has “upgraded”, pointing out that she’s dancing more these days.
The 46-year-old laughed and assured them that what they’d just seen was the only dance they’d get for the night.
She also joked that the close-up shots on the screens would likely highlight her wrinkles – a light-hearted nod to the passage of time.
Sun shared that this was the biggest stage ever built in the Singapore Indoor Stadium – a fitting setup for such a milestone concert. Spanning the width of the stage were three large projection panels that played a central role in the storytelling.
Even though one of the screens had technical hiccups, Sun carried on with grace and humour.
A highlight was the visual storytelling. Each set was paired with quirky, imaginative motion graphics that captured the mood and themes of her songs. From abstract metaphors to nostalgic motifs pulled from past albums, the projections added a dynamic layer, elevating the show from concert to immersive experience.
Meanwhile, reflection was a key theme.
One segment incorporated artificial intelligence to bring her characters from different album eras to life, interacting with an onscreen character. As each familiar look appeared, fans cheered, pleasantly surprised by the creative throwback to different phases of her career.
It was surreal and oddly moving – a high-tech scrapbook of her artistic evolution.
Later in the show, a heartfelt video montage featured messages from close friends and her husband, Nadim van der Ros, with whom she shares two children. Their words paid tribute to Sun’s career, resilience and the work she poured into this comeback.
Her husband acknowledged the behind-the-scenes challenges she'd faced: “I know you’ve been working really hard for this concert, and it’s been tough – especially juggling everything with the family in tow. But you’ve made the best of it. Together with your team, I know you’re going to put on a great performance. Have fun.”
Familiar faces like fellow Singaporean singer Kit Chan and Hong Kong singer-actress Charlie Yeung also appeared in the video (and in the audience that night to show support).
Sun also expressed gratitude for the support of her mentors and teachers through the years – Singaporean producer-songwriters Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song, who were in the audience.
Sun's connection with fans was another standout moment. During her performance of I Am Fine, she stepped off the stage to greet the audience, shaking hands and sharing brief, warm interactions up close.
Then a playlist of her songs was projected onscreen in a more playful segment, where she invited two fans from the audience to choose tracks for her to perform. One chose Windbreaker, a 2017 release, admitting he was a “newer” fan. The other picked Love Document from 2000.
The crowd erupted with louder cheers for Love Document – and she listened. The choice was proof that her early catalogue still held a special place in the hearts of longtime listeners.
The concert also felt like a chance for fans to catch up on Sun’s life.
At one point, she reflected on her time away from the spotlight. “The media keeps asking me what I’ve been doing,” she quipped. “Honestly? Just the usual – asking my husband and kids what they want to eat.”
She admitted she’s far from a kitchen goddess – something her daughter apparently agrees with – which made a concert tour seem like the more appealing option.
She also shared personal photos and videos from family life, including vulnerable moments – like how the stress of preparing for the show had even sent her to the dentist with aching teeth. It was a raw, funny and very real confession that offered fans a glimpse into her world beyond the stage, deepening her down-to-earth charm and relatability.
Just when it felt like the show might be winding down, Sun kept going.
There were more outfit changes, more striking visuals – and she didn’t skip the fan favourites, including First Day, Encounter, What I Miss, and Cloudy Day, the breakout track that helped launch her into stardom.
The stadium sang along, loud and proud, turning the moment into a giant, collective karaoke session.
The final song of the night was also her latest release, Sunset, which shares its name with the Mandarin title of the tour. It’s a track about embracing the sunset and believing in the power of love, tying back to the reflective spirit of the night.
For me, it brought back memories of singing along to her songs in the backseat of a car in Shanghai. It wasn’t just a concert – it was a reunion, a time capsule and a reminder that some voices never stop feeling like home.