Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's Beijing concert draws 50,000 people on first night

The actress said on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Jun 14 about the show: “As my favourite Chinese female singer, I have waited too long for this concert.

“I had a chance to watch it (her last concert) more than ten years ago, but I missed it because of work. I didn’t expect that it (her next concert) would be so many years later. I wanted to cry as soon as you came on stage. After all, you carried my youth for so many years,” said the actress known for her role in the 2011 film You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

“Fortunately, there were fast songs, so I only cried for half of the concert,” the 42-year-old added jokingly.

“​​Listening to your songs in those years, the songs always carried one part of innocence, two parts of stubbornness, and three parts of freedom. I found myself in the songs and pursued my dreams. I saw you in person today, and you are so cute! Different from any meaning, you are the green light and so unique.”

This is Sun's first major tour in a decade since her 2014 Kepler World Tour.

The Aut Nihilo tour – a Latin phrase loosely translated to “or nothing at all” – kicked off in Singapore in April with four nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The tour also marks the singer’s 25th anniversary.

Debuting in 2000 with her single, Cloudy Day, Sun is known for songs like Encounter, What I Miss and Against The Light.