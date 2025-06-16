Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's Beijing concert draws 50,000 people on first night
Singaporean singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun has been performing to massive crowds as part of her ongoing tour, Aut Nihilo.
For the first night of the Beijing leg of her tour, on Jun 13, she performed for over 50,000 people at Beijing's National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest. She performed there again for her second and final show in Beijing on Jun 15.
Sun has also completed the Shanghai and Shenzhen legs of her concert in April and May, respectively. For the first night of her Shanghai concert on Apr 26, she performed in front of 46,000 people, according to her post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen was among the many attendees on the first day of Sun’s Beijing concert.
The actress said on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Jun 14 about the show: “As my favourite Chinese female singer, I have waited too long for this concert.
“I had a chance to watch it (her last concert) more than ten years ago, but I missed it because of work. I didn’t expect that it (her next concert) would be so many years later. I wanted to cry as soon as you came on stage. After all, you carried my youth for so many years,” said the actress known for her role in the 2011 film You Are The Apple Of My Eye.
“Fortunately, there were fast songs, so I only cried for half of the concert,” the 42-year-old added jokingly.
“Listening to your songs in those years, the songs always carried one part of innocence, two parts of stubbornness, and three parts of freedom. I found myself in the songs and pursued my dreams. I saw you in person today, and you are so cute! Different from any meaning, you are the green light and so unique.”
This is Sun's first major tour in a decade since her 2014 Kepler World Tour.
The Aut Nihilo tour – a Latin phrase loosely translated to “or nothing at all” – kicked off in Singapore in April with four nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The tour also marks the singer’s 25th anniversary.
Debuting in 2000 with her single, Cloudy Day, Sun is known for songs like Encounter, What I Miss and Against The Light.