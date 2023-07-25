Stefanie Sun attends Bottega show in Beijing, draws attention from fellow guests asking for autographs
In one picture, Stefanie Sun could be seen balancing a piece of paper on her bag to sign an autograph.
Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta held a fashion show in Beijing recently, but the biggest draw wasn’t the clothes or bags on the runway.
Rather, it was our local pop diva Stefanie Sun, 45.
Admittedly, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Stef at an event, and the reception she received was reportedly overwhelming.
Dressed in an eye-catching blue pantsuit, she was swamped with autograph and photo requests from her fellow guests, which made up the who's who of the entertainment and fashion scene.
A fellow show attendee shared a picture of Stefanie balancing a piece of paper on her bag to sign an autograph.
This person revealed that Stefanie was by far the busiest star that day, with fellow celebs ‘chasing’ after the singer to ask for autographs and to take photos together.
But hey, no judgement at all. If it were us, we’d totally be doing the same too.
This story was originally published in 8Days.