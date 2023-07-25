Stefanie Sun attends Bottega show in Beijing, draws attention from fellow guests asking for autographs

Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta held a fashion show in Beijing recently, but the biggest draw wasn’t the clothes or bags on the runway.



Rather, it was our local pop diva Stefanie Sun, 45.

Admittedly, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Stef at an event, and the reception she received was reportedly overwhelming.

Dressed in an eye-catching blue pantsuit, she was swamped with autograph and photo requests from her fellow guests, which made up the who's who of the entertainment and fashion scene.