Stefanie Sun announces new concert tour, kicking off with 2 shows in Singapore in April 2025

Posting a picture of her frolicking in a field against the sunset, the 46-year-old songstress confirmed that her upcoming tour would be titled Just After Sunset.

Referencing her cancelled 2020 tour Just Before Sunset, which was halted due to the pandemic, Stefanie wrote in Mandarin: "We couldn't get together before sunset, so we'll celebrate after sunset!

"Every sunset in your life, the brilliance before sunset, the courage after sunset, it’s all worth starting from scratch. I hope to create good memories with you again this time."

She also revealed that the tour will start in Singapore with two shows: On Apr 5 and 6, 2025.

Stefanie Sun will then tour other locations in Asia including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, Chongqing, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

More details including location and ticket prices will be announced at a later date.