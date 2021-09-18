Stefanie Sun, Zoe Tay, Taufik Batisah, Calum Scott to perform at President’s Star Charity

President’s Star Charity 2021 is back. Themed ‘Love Connects’, the two-hour event will be hosted by Mediacorp artistes Rebecca Lim and Nurul Aini, featuring performances by famous local acts Stefanie Sun, Taufik Batisah, Zoe Tay, Stephen Zechariah, Benjamin Kheng and Zhang Zetong.

Besides homegrown stars, the line-up also includes British singer-songwriter Calum Scott and Malaysian girl group DOLLA – their performances will be pre-recorded and streamed from their home countries.

Highlights from President’s Star Charity 2021 include:

. Taufik Batisah with five young musicians, Luo Mang, Tan Zhi Lin, Leslie Lim, Ng Tung Hei and Angel Lawrence Gabriel Villar, from the Beautiful Mind Charity.

. A canvas painting segment by Mediacorp artistes Azura Goh, Joshua Marc and Hong Ling with William Ngo, an individual with special needs.

. A wheelchair dance performance featuring Zoe Tay and Zhang Zetong alongside dancers with special needs, including 15-year-old Jeremiah Liauw.

. Benjamin Kheng and wife Naomi Yeo will perform alongside special needs individuals, Jovan Wong, Gabriel Peh, Gessica Peh Qi Ju and Alexavier Ang, from Extra.Ordinary People.

Audiences may donate to President’s Star Charity 2021 from Sep 16. This can be done by scanning via their bank apps a PayNow QR code that will be available on mediacorp.sg/psc2021 and flashed on-screen during the show, or through giving.sg/psc2021. All proceeds will aid the 93 organisations backed by the President's Challenge.

Sheng Siong will also be partnering Mediacorp to drive public awareness on the PayNow QR code donation platform. The public can keep a lookout for President’s Star Charity 2021 banners at 32 Sheng Siong outlets across the island, and Sheng Siong’s Facebook page for more details.

The fundraiser will be simulcast live on Channel 5, meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube on Sunday (Oct 10), 7.30pm. A repeat telecast will be shown on Channel 5 the following Sunday at 1pm.

Last year’s President's Star Charity show raised close to S$10.42 million, which was close to the 2019’s S$10.47 million.