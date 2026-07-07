Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Soccer to be released in Singapore this August

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final may be happening this month, but football fever is far from over. After a seven year-long absence, Hong Kong filmmaker Stephen Chow is back in the director's seat with a new movie. Titled Kung Fu Soccer, the comedy is a spiritual follow-up to the iconic 2001 film, Shaolin Soccer, which Chow directed and starred in.

Kung Fu Soccer follows a women's soccer team as they compete in "the ultimate tournament". Announced cast members include Hong Kong screen icon Carina Lau, Chinese actress Zhang Xiaofei, actress-model Dilraba Dilmurat, Lay Zhang of K-pop group Exo and Japanese actor Takeru Satoh.

A trailer for Kung Fu Soccer was released on Monday (July 6), showcasing Chow's signature absurdist humour. In the 21-second clip, the women’s soccer team watches in awe as a football, kicked high into the sky, soars past an airplane. The trailer ends with the team scrambling to escape as the ball drops back to Earth with meteoric force.