Hong Kong director-actor Stephen Chow forms band with Taiwanese group Mayday and it's called Juneday

On Apr 19, Chow had told his social media followers that he happened to meet Mayday as they were performing during their Hong Kong tour and decided to audition by playing the flute. He also suggested joining the band and called the collaboration "Juneday". The members of Mayday then proceeded to give him a few boxes of pineapple tarts and told him to wait for their call.

Ashin then took to Instagram to ask his followers if Chow should join Mayday, with an overwhelming majority of fans responding positively.

Following Ashin's official announcement of the collaboration on Apr 23, fans swarmed his comments section with song recommendations including Only You, a song that appeared in Chow’s A Chinese Odyssey: Part 2, and Flower by Blackpink's Jisoo.

Chow has since declared that the Juneday collaboration will last longer than 24 hours.