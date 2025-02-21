Stephen Chow as Nezha? The actor-director dresses up for fun ahead of Ne Zha 2’s Hong Kong release

Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow recently dressed as Nezha in anticipation of, what else, the Chinese animated fantasy film Ne Zha 2, which comes out in Hong Kong cinemas on Saturday (Feb 22).

In Chow’s Instagram post on Tuesday (Feb 18), he donned the character's costume including his signature gold ring and red sash while his back faced the camera.

Hong Kong actor and one of Chow’s frequent collaborators, Lam Tze Chung, was in the background of the picture and appeared shocked.