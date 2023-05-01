Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker granted half of late husband’s estate

The judge’s order said: “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”



Holker had asked the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse”.



She said he “owned only personal effects of little value” before he shot to fame on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.



Holker also revealed there were “no written agreements between” them before Boss’s death in her request for his half of Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.



Court papers show Holker is also requesting royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc, GEP Talent Services, LLC and SAG/AFTRA.



Holker said in a January tribute to Boss on Instagram: “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!



“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”