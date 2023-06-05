Steven Yeun doesn't want to complicate Thunderbolts role

Steven Yeun is trying to simplify his role in Thunderbolts.



The 39-year-old actor is set to have a significant part in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) picture but explained that he doesn't want to be weighed down with the expectation of being a leading man in a superhero blockbuster.



Yeun told The Hollywood Reporter: "Sometimes I'll have conversations with friends who are like, 'Do you know what you're doing?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, we're making a movie.' And they're like, 'Do you know what you're doing?'



"I try not to take that in because I think that's the trap. The trap is to look at that thing in the context of how society might view that thing. In the immediate, I'm just making a movie. Putting it out is a whole other thing that I'm going to have to prepare for afterwards."



Yeun explained that the chance to feature in an MCU film arose as he had worked with director Jake Schreier on the Netflix dark comedy series Beef.



He said: "Yeah, Jake Schreier, who did episodes of Beef, got the gig to direct (Thunderbolts) and then he saw me for this role and I read the role and I was like, 'This is actually a really interesting role, I'd be down to explore this.'



"I think it's less about now checking things off a bucket list and more looking at an experience."



Yeun said earlier this year that joining the MCU wasn't in his plans but the opportunity to work with Schreier again tempted him to sign up for the flick.



Yeun told Empire magazine: "I don't know if it was explicitly on my bucket list. It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were."