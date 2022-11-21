Sting to perform in Singapore in March as part of world tour

Looks like there’ll soon be an “Englishman in Singapore”. The legendary Sting, known for hits like Fields Of Gold and Englishman In New York, will be coming to Singapore on Mar 22, 2023 to perform at The Star Theatre as part of his critically-acclaimed My Songs world tour.

Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday (Nov 22) via www.ticketmaster.sg, starting with a presale for members of Sting’s fan club from 2pm to 11.59pm.

PayPal presale begins on Nov 23 at 2pm until Nov 24 at 11.59pm.

Presale for Live Nation members will be on Nov 24, from 2pm to 11.59pm.

General public tickets are available starting on Nov 25, from 2pm onwards via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from S$128 to S$398.

Sting’s My Songs concert is a compendium of his most beloved songs, written throughout the 71-year-old singer’s illustrious career both with his band The Police and as a solo artiste.

Fans will be treated to his biggest hits like Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, alongside new songs from his latest album, The Bridge.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium earlier this April, Sting’s My Songs tour has been hailed “a masterclass” by The Times; and saw the singer praised as “near peerless” by The Guardian with “sublime pop alchemy”.

Since premiering in October of 2021 as a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the My Songs tour has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The residency will resume in April 2023.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner performed in Singapore in 2012 and in 2017.