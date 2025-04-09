Music icon Sting to perform in Singapore this September

There will be three presale sessions for Sting 3.0, with the first one being held from Apr 17 to 18 for members of Sting's fan club.

The second presale session, held from Apr 21 to Apr 23, will be for Mastercard cardholders.

The third will be on Apr 23, from 2pm to 11.59pm, for Live Nation members.

General sales will then start at 12pm on Apr 24 via Ticketmaster.