Entertainment

Music icon Sting to perform in Singapore this September
The 73-year-old will be playing at Arena @ Expo on Sep 23.

Music icon Sting to perform in Singapore this September

British musician Sting will be performing alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. (Photo: Carter B Smith)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
09 Apr 2025 03:01PM
Music icon Sting is set to watch Every Breath You Take this September as he returns to Singapore two years after his last solo concert in the country. The 73-year-old will be performing at Arena @ Expo on Sep 23 as part of his Sting 3.0 world tour which has won rave reviews from music publications throughout the globe.

Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, will be electrifying fans alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

There will be three presale sessions for Sting 3.0, with the first one being held from Apr 17 to 18 for members of Sting's fan club.

The second presale session, held from Apr 21 to Apr 23, will be for Mastercard cardholders.

The third will be on Apr 23, from 2pm to 11.59pm, for Live Nation members.

General sales will then start at 12pm on Apr 24 via Ticketmaster.

Sting poses for a portrait on Mar 11, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

In a career spanning close to 60 years, Sting has sold over 100 million records worldwide through his work as a solo artiste and as part of the rock band The Police.

He has received 17 Grammy Awards, with his most recent one being in 2019 for best reggae album – the collaborative album 44/876 with Jamaican musician Shaggy.

Source: CNA/hq

