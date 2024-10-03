2 films from Singaporean directors score 13 nominations at Golden Horse Awards 2024

Directed by Chris Yeo Siew Hua, Stranger Eyes tells the story of a young couple who receive strange videos after the mysterious disappearance of their baby daughter.

The film is up for six awards at this year's Golden Horse Awards: Best narrative feature, best director, best supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original film score and best sound effects.

It previously made history as the first-ever Singapore film to be up for the Golden Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Yeo said: "It is such an honour to have my film nominated for best film and best director at the Golden Horse Awards amongst some of the greatest in Chinese cinema today. This nomination means a lot to me and my team and I hope it will help to bring more attention and pride to our own cinema at home."