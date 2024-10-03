2 films from Singaporean directors score 13 nominations at Golden Horse Awards 2024
Stranger Eyes, directed by Chris Yeo Siew Hua, received six nominations while Mongrel, directed by Chiang Wei Liang, received seven.
The nominees for Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards 2024 were announced on Wednesday (Oct 2) and this year, two films – Stranger Eyes and Mongrel – from Singaporean directors have clinched a total of 13 nominations.
The two films are no strangers to this year's film festival circuit, having been screened at various prestigious events worldwide.
Directed by Chris Yeo Siew Hua, Stranger Eyes tells the story of a young couple who receive strange videos after the mysterious disappearance of their baby daughter.
The film is up for six awards at this year's Golden Horse Awards: Best narrative feature, best director, best supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original film score and best sound effects.
It previously made history as the first-ever Singapore film to be up for the Golden Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Yeo said: "It is such an honour to have my film nominated for best film and best director at the Golden Horse Awards amongst some of the greatest in Chinese cinema today. This nomination means a lot to me and my team and I hope it will help to bring more attention and pride to our own cinema at home."
Mongrel is directed by Chiang Wei Liang and centres around a Thai illegal worker who becomes a caregiver to a sick elderly woman and her son in the Taiwan mountains.
The two-hour film has been nominated for seven awards: Best leading actor, best new director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best cinematography, best art direction and best sound effects.
In May, Chiang received a Special Mention Camera d'Or prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The award acknowledges films of exceptional quality that, while not winning the main prize, deserve recognition for their outstanding merit as first feature films.
The Golden Horse Awards 2024 will take place on Nov 23 at the Taipei Music Center. The horror-comedy Dead Talents Society leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best narrative feature, best director and best original screenplay.