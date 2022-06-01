Stranger Things 4 breaks Netflix record with 287 million hours viewed during premiere weekend

Hawkins fans have proven once again just how willing they are to go crazy, together. Over the weekend, Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 broke Bridgerton Season 2’s record for the biggest viewership for an English-language programme over its premiere weekend, having been watched for a whopping 287 million hours (and counting) globally.

For comparison, Bridgerton’s sophomore season was viewed for 193 million hours over its debut weekend in March this year.

The sci-fi series, which premiered on May 27, sits at No 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings for the most-watched shows in the past week from May 23 to May 29. It currently holds the top position worldwide and in 93 countries, including Singapore.

Stranger Things’ first three seasons aren’t far behind either. They’re comfortably placed in the global third, fourth and fifth positions in terms of viewership for the week, proving the Netflix flagship series’ enduring popularity, despite fans having waited three years since the previous season was released.