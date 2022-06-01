Stranger Things 4 breaks Netflix record with 287 million hours viewed during premiere weekend
The sci-fi hit series outdid its forebear Bridgerton Season 2, which racked up 193 million views during its premiere weekend.
Hawkins fans have proven once again just how willing they are to go crazy, together. Over the weekend, Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 broke Bridgerton Season 2’s record for the biggest viewership for an English-language programme over its premiere weekend, having been watched for a whopping 287 million hours (and counting) globally.
For comparison, Bridgerton’s sophomore season was viewed for 193 million hours over its debut weekend in March this year.
The sci-fi series, which premiered on May 27, sits at No 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings for the most-watched shows in the past week from May 23 to May 29. It currently holds the top position worldwide and in 93 countries, including Singapore.
Stranger Things’ first three seasons aren’t far behind either. They’re comfortably placed in the global third, fourth and fifth positions in terms of viewership for the week, proving the Netflix flagship series’ enduring popularity, despite fans having waited three years since the previous season was released.
Netflix’s Top 10 rankings are a result of the streaming giant counting viewership by the total number of hours that unique visitors to the platform watch a film or show. This is a change from its initial method of counting one “view” of content by at least 70 per cent of an episode having been watched.
Since its first season debuted in 2016, Stranger Things has become a pop culture darling with its 80s nostalgia and sharp script combined with characters you can’t help but to root for.
The show also propelled its young cast – Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who held their own opposite screen veterans like Winona Ryder and David Harbour – into stardom.
According to the official synopsis, Stranger Things Season 4 follows everyone’s favourite gang of teenagers including Eleven (played by Brown) as they enter high school while “a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down”.
Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 is slated for release on Jul 1, with more cosmic horrors and navigating teenage life guaranteed. Watch this space to find out if it'll go on to break Volume 1’s current record.