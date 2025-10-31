Watch: New trailer for Stranger Things has dropped, creators say 'nothing is normal anymore'

The creators of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have warned that "nothing is normal anymore" in the upcoming season.

The new trailer for Stranger Things season five shows Hawkins under military quarantine and creators Ross and Matt Duffer have teased that things are "in chaos" right from the first episode.

Ross Duffer told Netflix's Tudum: “I think what's unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4.

“We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.”

His twin brother added: "[The main characters are] not experiencing normal life. Nothing in Hawkins is normal anymore.

"Their movement is restricted, and there are Big Brother cameras everywhere. So not only are they active, their everyday, normal lives are anything but."