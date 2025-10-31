Watch: New trailer for Stranger Things has dropped, creators say 'nothing is normal anymore'
The long-awaited full trailer for the fifth season of Stranger Things has debuted, with creators – the Duffer Brothers – teasing that "nothing is normal anymore".
The creators of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have warned that "nothing is normal anymore" in the upcoming season.
The new trailer for Stranger Things season five shows Hawkins under military quarantine and creators Ross and Matt Duffer have teased that things are "in chaos" right from the first episode.
Ross Duffer told Netflix's Tudum: “I think what's unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4.
“We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.”
His twin brother added: "[The main characters are] not experiencing normal life. Nothing in Hawkins is normal anymore.
"Their movement is restricted, and there are Big Brother cameras everywhere. So not only are they active, their everyday, normal lives are anything but."
Executive producer Shawn Levy has promised fans are in for a visual spectacular with the new episodes, but insisted that it hasn't come at the cost of an "emotional" story.
Levy, who directed two of the new episodes, said: "The action is next level, the visual effects are next level, but I'm also happy to say that the emotional centre remains the same. “And part of the magic of this show is that even as we evolve, even as the storytelling becomes more epic, it's always anchored in these characters that we love.”
The first instalment of season five premieres on Nov 26 and is set in the autumn of 1987, with the central characters determined to find and kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
An official synopsis teased: “But [Vecna] has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown.
"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.
"The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time.”