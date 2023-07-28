Rock band The Strokes adds 2nd Singapore show to accommodate fans in Malaysia affected by Good Vibes cancellation

The Last Nite hitmakers were previously scheduled to perform on the last day of the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia.

Tickets for The Strokes' additional Singapore show will go on sale at 4pm on Friday (Jul 28) via Marina Bay Sands' website with prices starting at S$148. There will also be a VIP Experience package for an additional S$108 which gives fans an exclusive VIP poster, a limited-edition tour laminate and lanyard and access to a dedicated VIP merch bar and an express VIP queue at the bar/concession area.

In their announcement post, The Strokes said: "We know this isn’t perfect for our fans in Malaysia but it was the closest and most convenient location to put on a show in such a short time...Thanks for your patience while we work through all of the possible solutions and we look forward to seeing as many of you as can make it out to the show next week."