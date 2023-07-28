Rock band The Strokes adds 2nd Singapore show to accommodate fans in Malaysia affected by Good Vibes cancellation
Tickets for the additional show will go on sale at 4pm on Friday (Jul 28).
In the hours after the cancellation of Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival due to the actions of The 1975 singer Matty Healy, many artists and fans have stepped up to help out those affected.
The latest act to do so is American rock band The Strokes who recently announced that they will be performing an additional show in Singapore on Aug 3 to accommodate Malaysian fans. As such, they will now be performing at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre for two nights: On Aug 2 and 3.
The Last Nite hitmakers were previously scheduled to perform on the last day of the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia.
Tickets for The Strokes' additional Singapore show will go on sale at 4pm on Friday (Jul 28) via Marina Bay Sands' website with prices starting at S$148. There will also be a VIP Experience package for an additional S$108 which gives fans an exclusive VIP poster, a limited-edition tour laminate and lanyard and access to a dedicated VIP merch bar and an express VIP queue at the bar/concession area.
In their announcement post, The Strokes said: "We know this isn’t perfect for our fans in Malaysia but it was the closest and most convenient location to put on a show in such a short time...Thanks for your patience while we work through all of the possible solutions and we look forward to seeing as many of you as can make it out to the show next week."
In a separate post on his personal Instagram post, lead vocalist Julian Casablancas added that they will be offering "mega discounts" for people traveling from Kuala Lumpur to "try and offset (and alleviate) the cost of travel".
The Strokes' upcoming Singapore shows will probably be the best way Malaysian fans can see the band up close as they will not be performing in Malaysia any time soon. In a press conference held on Thursday (Jul 27), Wan Alman, Director of Entertainment for Future Sound Asia revealed that "there were initial discussions with The Strokes to bring them back (to perform in Malaysia)". However, due to scheduling issues, this was impossible.