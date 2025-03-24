23-year-old student wins V Supreme, Mediacorp’s Indian talent hunt competition

He narrowly edged out fellow finalists Sheena, 20, who took second place and claimed S$6,000 and Yazhini, 18, who took third place with S$3,000. Krishmita, 20; Alex, 21; and Ashraf, 24, finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively, and each walked away with S$1,500.

Launched to spotlight and elevate emerging talent in Singapore’s Indian entertainment scene, V Supreme began with 12 promising hopefuls, selected from hundreds of auditions held in October 2024.

Throughout the competition, the contestants underwent an intensive bootcamp followed by six weeks of live performances and faced high-pressure challenges in acting, dancing and quick-witted hosting segments, which narrowed the field to the final six contestants.

At the grand finale, the six finalists showcased their versatility in a series of challenges including both scripted and impromptu acting tasks, along with a hosting and interview segment, featuring special guest appearances from veteran actors and actresses Ashwini Nair, Bharathi Rani, Kishore Kumaran and Sivakumar Palakrishnan.

The judging panel, which comprised singer-model Annetha Ayyavoo, actor Jabur Deen Faruk, multihyphenate Jaenani Netra and media veteran JK Saravana, evaluated the finalists on stage presence, technical skills, creativity and audience engagement.

The final rankings were determined through a combination of judges’ scores across all the finalists’ performances and the public vote.

Yugesh said: “Winning V Supreme feels like a dream come true. This journey has been incredibly challenging, but I am grateful for the experience, the friendships made, and the chance to showcase what I love doing.

"I could not have done it without the amazing mentors, judges and everyone who believed in me. I’m excited to see where this journey takes me next!”

