Studio Ghibli theme park in Japan prepares for visitors, ahead of Nov 1 opening

Nagakute, JAPAN: Beyond the gates, a whimsical world awaits, complete with a fluffy Catbus, the toothy grin of Totoro and a life-sized No-Face seated on a train.

Welcome to Ghibli Park.

On Wednesday (Oct 12), media got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new theme park from Studio Ghibli, creator of beloved titles like My Neighbour Totoro and Oscar-winning Spirited Away.

Ghibli Park will open its doors to visitors on Nov 1, even though only three of the five sections of the site in central Japan's Aichi region will be accessible at first.