Late Malaysian singer Sudirman will appear as a hologram in an upcoming concert

The late Malaysian singer Sudirman Arshad, or Sudirman as he's more commonly known, was a beloved figure in the Malay music industry and was affectionately dubbed "The People's Singer".

In a career spanning two decades, from the 70s to the 90s, Sudirman released multiple songs that have stood the test of time, including Balik Kampung (Returning To The Village) and Salam Terakhir (Final Greeting).

Although the lawyer-turned-singer died in 1992, fans will soon be able to catch him "live" via hologram at A Tribute To Sudirman, a 90-minute concert that will be held at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall in Malaysia on Sep 16.