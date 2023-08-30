Late Malaysian singer Sudirman will appear as a hologram in an upcoming concert
Sudirman's hologram will appear in a 90-minute concert, titled A Tribute To Sudirman, on Sep 16 at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall in Malaysia.
The late Malaysian singer Sudirman Arshad, or Sudirman as he's more commonly known, was a beloved figure in the Malay music industry and was affectionately dubbed "The People's Singer".
In a career spanning two decades, from the 70s to the 90s, Sudirman released multiple songs that have stood the test of time, including Balik Kampung (Returning To The Village) and Salam Terakhir (Final Greeting).
Although the lawyer-turned-singer died in 1992, fans will soon be able to catch him "live" via hologram at A Tribute To Sudirman, a 90-minute concert that will be held at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall in Malaysia on Sep 16.
Sudirman's hologram will "accompany" the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) as they perform his hits in a grand, orchestral style.
Speaking to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, Petronas Philharmonic Hall music director Ahmad Muriz Che Rose said: "We have decided to create a magical moment for all the fans of the MPO and our lasting national icon Sudirman to mark the dual celebration of Malaysia Day as well as the MPO's 25th anniversary."
He added: "With this amazing state-of-the-art technology, young Malaysians will get the opportunity to experience the magic of the great man whose talent and perseverance had successfully put us on the world music map."
The concert will also feature guest artistes such as Liza Aziz, Ernie Zakri, Hazama and Arish Mikael.
Tickets for A Tribute To Sudirman are currently on sale at MPO's website, prices starting at RM288 (S$84.30).