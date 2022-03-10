BTS’ Suga commemorates birthday by donating US$81,000 to charitable cause

BTS’ Suga celebrated his birthday by giving back to the community, as he makes a charitable donation to help the victims of the wildfire that broke out along South Korea's eastern costal region last week.

The rapper, who turned 29 (or 30, if you follow the Korean age system) on Wednesday (Mar 9), donated 100 million won (US$81,300) to the disaster victims through South Korea’s Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief.

“I hope to help the victims who are suffering a lot from this wildfire,” said Suga, according to a statement released by the association.

The blaze broke out in Uljin Country, North Gyeongsang, on Mar 4, and has forced more than 7,000 residents to flee their homes.

Suga is not the only star to step up and help the victims. Other Korean celebrities have also done the same, including Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho, actress-singer IU and actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Je-hoon, who also each donated 100 million won. According to the association, their donations will help with the construction of temporary residences and shelter for the victims who have been displaced by the fire.

This isn’t the first time the BTS idol has commemorated his birthday by donating to a charitable cause. Last year, he donated 100 million won to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital to help children with their cancer treatments.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Suga's fans are celebrating his birthday with billboard and subway ads in major cities around the world, including in New York City’s Times Square and at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo.