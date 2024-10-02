Was BTS' Suga's US$11,000 drunk driving fine fair or too harsh? It depends on your perception of K-pop

Despite its idols’ intended squeaky clean image, the K-pop industry has no lack of dirt, with a member from megagroup BTS the latest star to run afoul of the law. Suga was fined more than US$11,000 (S$14,090) for driving an electric scooter while drunk, reported South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on Monday (Sep 30).

The 31-year-old, whose fine was almost the maximum possible, was found lying on the ground next to his e-scooter by police late at night on Aug 6, with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

The singer, currently performing mandatory military duties as a social service agent, has already had his driving licence revoked.

One could argue Suga's offence, in which no one was harmed, is way less serious than 2019’s Burning Sun scandal – K-pop’s most significant controversy in recent history. The scandal that involved former BigBang member Seungri led to several high-profile idols being exposed and prosecuted for various crimes, including prostitution, police bribery, as well as filming and distributing non-consensual intimate videos of women.