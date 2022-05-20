Suhaimi Yusof getting a degree at 52 is an inspiring reminder that ‘education has no boundaries’

Suhaimi Yusof is a familiar face to many Singaporeans, famously appearing on the spoof news show The Noose as Jojo Joget. However, not many knew of the veteran comedian's lifelong dream to earn a degree: which finally came true last year.

At the age of 52, Suhaimi earned his cap and gown for a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours in Broadcast Media Production from Teesside University. Although he had completed his studies in 2021, the pandemic postponed his convocation ceremony to this year.

And to make the achievement even sweeter and more memorable, he also graduated the same year as his daughter Nuruljannah Suhaimi, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design Art from Nanyang Technological University.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday (May 15), Suhaimi shared clips from his and his daughter’s convocations overlaid with his family’s conversation, where he said: “(My daughter) graduated at the age of 25, and I graduated at the age of 52. Education has no boundaries.”