Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof welcomes first grandchild: 'My heart is still racing until I can't sleep'

Popular Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof, 56, is now a grandfather. On Wednesday (Jul 22), the Police & Thief star announced that he has welcomed his first grandchild – a boy born on Jul 21. The baby is the first child of Suhaimi's eldest son, 30-year-old Amirul Suhaimi, and his daughter-in-law.

In a post on his Instagram page, Suhaimi thanked God for letting him see his first grandchild and wrote: "My heart is still racing until I can't sleep."

Suhaimi's post featured several pictures of his family members and grandson, along with an old photo of Suhaimi with Amirul as a baby.

"That little boy is now a father to another little boy!" wrote Suhaimi on that photo.