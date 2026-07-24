Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof welcomes first grandchild: 'My heart is still racing until I can't sleep'
Suhaimi Yusof welcomed his first grandchild, a boy, on Tuesday (Jul 21).
Popular Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof, 56, is now a grandfather. On Wednesday (Jul 22), the Police & Thief star announced that he has welcomed his first grandchild – a boy born on Jul 21. The baby is the first child of Suhaimi's eldest son, 30-year-old Amirul Suhaimi, and his daughter-in-law.
In a post on his Instagram page, Suhaimi thanked God for letting him see his first grandchild and wrote: "My heart is still racing until I can't sleep."
Suhaimi's post featured several pictures of his family members and grandson, along with an old photo of Suhaimi with Amirul as a baby.
"That little boy is now a father to another little boy!" wrote Suhaimi on that photo.
Well wishes have since poured in from fellow celebrities and colleagues, including producer Sujimy Mohamad, actress Aileen Tan and rapper-businessman Sheikh Haikel.
"Congratulations to you and your family," wrote Tan.
Besides Amirul, Suhaimi Yusof and his wife, Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, have two other children: 28-year-old Nurjannah and 26-year-old Sufi.
Suhaimi and Sufi recently appeared in a video by CNA Insider, where the two spent one-on-one time together and talked about their family and experiences.