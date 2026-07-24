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Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof welcomes first grandchild: 'My heart is still racing until I can't sleep'
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Entertainment

Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof welcomes first grandchild: 'My heart is still racing until I can't sleep'

Suhaimi Yusof welcomed his first grandchild, a boy, on Tuesday (Jul 21).

Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof welcomes first grandchild: 'My heart is still racing until I can't sleep'

Popular comedian Suhaimi Yusof is now a grandfather. (Photo: YouTube/comedianvs)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
24 Jul 2026 10:11AM (Updated: 24 Jul 2026 10:16AM)
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Popular Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof, 56, is now a grandfather. On Wednesday (Jul 22), the Police & Thief star announced that he has welcomed his first grandchild – a boy born on Jul 21. The baby is the first child of Suhaimi's eldest son, 30-year-old Amirul Suhaimi, and his daughter-in-law.

In a post on his Instagram page, Suhaimi thanked God for letting him see his first grandchild and wrote: "My heart is still racing until I can't sleep."

Suhaimi's post featured several pictures of his family members and grandson, along with an old photo of Suhaimi with Amirul as a baby.

"That little boy is now a father to another little boy!" wrote Suhaimi on that photo.

Well wishes have since poured in from fellow celebrities and colleagues, including producer Sujimy Mohamad, actress Aileen Tan and rapper-businessman Sheikh Haikel.

"Congratulations to you and your family," wrote Tan.

Besides Amirul, Suhaimi Yusof and his wife, Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, have two other children: 28-year-old Nurjannah and 26-year-old Sufi.

Suhaimi and Sufi recently appeared in a video by CNA Insider, where the two spent one-on-one time together and talked about their family and experiences.

Source: CNA/hq

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