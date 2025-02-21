Members of Indonesian punk band Sukatani issue apology, reveal identities following song criticising the police

Indonesian punk rock band Sukatani has announced that it will be removing its song Bayar, Bayar, Bayar (Pay, Pay, Pay in Bahasa Indonesia) from streaming platforms, following controversy surrounding the song's lyrics which insinuated that policemen were taking bribes.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 20), the band’s guitarist and producer, Alectroguy, clarified that the song was only aimed at police officers who violated regulations and not at the police institution as a whole.

However, to avoid further controversy, Sukatani decided to delete the song from all digital platforms.