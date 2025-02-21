Members of Indonesian punk band Sukatani issue apology, reveal identities following song criticising the police
The band requested that fans who have uploaded its controversial song Bayar Bayar Bayar (Pay Pay Pay) onto social media platforms to delete their posts to avoid potential legal risks.
Indonesian punk rock band Sukatani has announced that it will be removing its song Bayar, Bayar, Bayar (Pay, Pay, Pay in Bahasa Indonesia) from streaming platforms, following controversy surrounding the song's lyrics which insinuated that policemen were taking bribes.
In an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 20), the band’s guitarist and producer, Alectroguy, clarified that the song was only aimed at police officers who violated regulations and not at the police institution as a whole.
However, to avoid further controversy, Sukatani decided to delete the song from all digital platforms.
Additionally, Sukatani also urged fans who had uploaded the song on social media to delete their posts to avoid potential legal risks in the future.
Formed in 2022, Sukatani comprises producer-guitarist Alectroguy and vocalist Twister Angel – whose real names are Muhammad Syifa Al Ufti and Novi Chitra Indriyaki, respectively.
The group's songs deal with social injustices and agrarian concerns. The members often wear balaclavas and distribute vegetables to audience members at their shows as a form of solidarity with farmers’ struggles.
The band’s decision to pull Bayar Bayar Bayar has sparked mixed reactions.
A few fans have decried the move, seeing it as a suppression of social criticism in music and the arts.
However, others supported the decision, arguing that criticism should be conveyed more constructively to avoid greater controversy.
The Central Java Police denied any pressure or prohibition regarding the song’s circulation.
“There is none. Every citizen has the right to express their opinions freely. As far as I know, there is no ban,” said Commissioner Dwi Subagio, the criminal investigation director of Central Java Police.
Despite the controversy, Sukatani said that it will continue to create music and voice social criticism through its art.
This article was originally published on CNA Indonesia.
For more CNA Indonesia stories, visit https://www.cna.id/