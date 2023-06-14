Sundown Festival Singapore 2023 lineup: Jam Hsiao, R3HAB and more will perform at the 2-day event in August

The festival also serves as an entertainment component to the inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest Singapore which will feature cars racing 30 laps on a specially built track at CEC from Aug 11 to 13.

On Aug 12, performers will include the likes of Dutch DJ duo Firebeatz, Taiwanese rapper OSN, Bling Empire’s Kim Lee, Tosh Zhang and Ah Girls Go Army star Glenn Yong.

Attend on Aug 13 and you’ll be able to rave to multi-platinum DJ R3HAB, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and Malaysian rapper Namewee.

The full list of performers for both days can be seen here.

Tickets for this year’s Sundown Festival will be available for purchase on Jun 20 via the event’s official website. There will be an early bird period till Jul 15 where event-goers can purchase two-day passes (which come with two drinks) at just S$192 or a one-day pass at S$128.

Those with the cash to splash can opt for Sundown Festival’s VIP Access packages which start at S$888 for four guests and a bottle of champagne. VIPs will also have access to the VIP lounge, bar, viewing area and restroom.

In a press statement, Sundown Festival co-founder Kelvin Goh said: “Sundown Festival Singapore is thrilled to bring an extraordinary entertainment lineup to Goodstock SpeedFest Singapore."

“Jam Hsiao as the festival headliner is momentous. And with the addition of DJs Kim Lee, R3HAB as well as Malaysian rapper Namewee, alongside outstanding Asian artistes, we are confident that fans will experience an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends the adrenaline of motorsports with the euphoria of music.”