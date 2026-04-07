SM Entertainment issues apology after 3 injured at Super Junior concert in Seoul

Three fans were injured at K-pop group Super Junior’s concert on Sunday (Apr 5) after a barricade collapsed during the show.

The group’s label, SM Entertainment, has since issued an apology on fan communication platform Weverse: “We sincerely apologise to those who were injured and to their families. We will provide full support for their treatment and do our utmost to ensure their complete recovery.”

During the encore performance of the Super Show 10 SJ-Core in Seoul as part of the group’s 20th anniversary world tour, member Ryeowook approached and held his hand out to the audience seated at the higher level. Fans then surged forward against the barricades which gave way and collapsed, causing them to fall one level down.

The label said in their statement that the three injured were “immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment” and will need “approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions”, as per medical advice.

The label accepted responsibility for the incident and further affirmed that they “will thoroughly review and reinforce [their] safety measures and audience management protocols to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future”.

They ended the statement with another apology “to those who were injured and to all audience for the concern and distress caused by this unexpected incident”.

One of the injured individuals shared about the incident online, saying that Ryeowook, along with the group’s manager, went to the hospital to check on the fans, following reports that the singer did not help fans after the incident.

According to other posts, another member, believed to be Donghae, had also rushed to the hospital.

In a livestream by Leeteuk after the show, the group’s leader said that all the members were shocked and worried by the incident. He apologised and gave reassurance that the group and label will do their best to assist the injured fans’ recovery.