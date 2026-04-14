Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Heechul form new sub-unit, bringing fan-con tour to Singapore on Oct 16
Super Junior's upcoming sub-unit, consisting of Leeteuk and Heechul, will perform in Singapore on Oct 16 at The Star Theatre. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.
One of K-pop’s most iconic groups, Super Junior, will have a new sub-unit with vocalists Leeteuk and Heechul – it's called Super Junior-83z.
The duo will make their debut in July and embark on a fan-con tour, a hybrid event combining the interactive feel of a fan meeting with the performance-focused structure of a concert.
The tour's title, 1983, is inspired by both members' birth year. It will be making a stop in Singapore on Oct 16 at The Star Theatre.
Details, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.
The duo will kick off the tour in Seoul on Jul 25 and 26 before hitting Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Taipei.
During the Seoul encore concert of Super Junior’s 20th anniversary world tour, Super Show 10 SJ-Core, Leeteuk and Heechul had surprised fans with a duet performance of an unreleased song, Onsaemiro.
Super Junior-83z will become the group's seventh official and fourth currently active sub-unit. Other active sub-units include Super Junior-KRY (comprising Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung), Super Junior-D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk) and Super Junior-LSS (Leeteuk, Shindong and Siwon).
The whole group was recently in Singapore to headline the Countdown 2026 at The Kallang before their fan sign event on Jan 1 and their Super Show 10 concerts on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Formed in 2005, Super Junior has spawned mega hits including Sorry, Sorry, Mr Simple and Bonamana.