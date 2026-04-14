Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Heechul form new sub-unit, bringing fan-con tour to Singapore on Oct 16

The tour's title, 1983, is inspired by both members' birth year. It will be making a stop in Singapore on Oct 16 at The Star Theatre.

Details, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.

The duo will kick off the tour in Seoul on Jul 25 and 26 before hitting Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Taipei.

During the Seoul encore concert of Super Junior’s 20th anniversary world tour, Super Show 10 SJ-Core, Leeteuk and Heechul had surprised fans with a duet performance of an unreleased song, Onsaemiro.