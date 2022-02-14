K-pop band Super Junior announces special single album ‘coming soon’

Fans of K-pop group Super Junior can expect some new music soon. On Monday (Feb 14), the group’s agency Label SJ announced that the band will release a special single album, which typically means two to four tracks.

This will be the first new music since Super Junior released their tenth album, The Renaissance, in March last year.

The band later posted a group photo on Instagram Stories together with the message: “Super Junior special single album. Coming soon”.

As reported by Korea Joong Ang Daily, Label SJ explained that band members have been busy with their individual schedules so “this special single, containing Super Junior’s world of music, will be a pleasant gift for fans around the world”.

The band is made up of nine active members: Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

After debuting in November 2005, Super Junior received worldwide attention for hit songs such as Sorry, Sorry (2009), Mr Simple (2011) and Mamacita (2014).