The Super Mario Bros Movie is a box office smash

Audiences said let’s go to the movie theatre for The Super Mario Bros Movie this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with US$204.6 million (S$272.3 million) in its first five days in 4,343 North American theatres, including US$146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Apr 9).

With an estimated US$173 million in international earnings and a global total of US$377 million, Mario broke records for video game adaptations (passing Warcraft’s US$210 million) and animated films (Frozen 2’s US$358 million).

Its global total makes it the biggest opening of 2023 and the second biggest three-day domestic animated opening (behind Finding Dory). It’s also a record for Illumination, the animation shop behind successful franchises like Minions, which has made over US$5 billion from its 13 films.

The PG-rated Mario is an origin story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi (Charlie Day), who fall into a pipe and come out in another world full of Nintendo’s most famous characters, from Bowser (Jack Black) to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Critics were largely mixed. Mario currently has a 56 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences were more favourable, giving it an A CinemaScore.

Mario wasn’t the only movie based on a brand that opened in theatres this week. Ben Affleck’s Air, about the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan and how the corporation signed Michael Jordan, also debuted in 3,507 theatres on Wednesday. The film, which marks Amazon Studios first global theatrical release, has grossed an estimated US$20.2 million since opening Wednesday in North America, with US$14.5 million coming from the weekend.