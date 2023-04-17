Super Mario movie tops US box office charts again, currently biggest film of 2023

The Super Mario Bros Movie scored the best second weekend ever for an animated movie in North American theatres with US$87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Apr 16). The family-friendly Universal release dropped a slim 41 per cent from its record-making opening weekend.

With US$94 million from international showings, Mario's global total now stands at a staggering US$678 million, surpassing Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania to become biggest film of 2023 in just two weekends.

Mario faced little major competition this weekend even with a slew of new national releases including Renfield, The Pope’s Exorcist, Mafia Mamma and the animated Suzume. It still has two weekends before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 flies into theatres to jumpstart the summer moviegoing season.

Sony and Screen Gem's R-rated The Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe as the late Father Gabriele Amorth – the chief exorcist of the Diocese of Rome from 1986 to his death at 91 in 2016 – fared the best. It made an estimated US$9.2 million from 3,178 locations.

Third place went to John Wick: Chapter 4 in its fourth weekend with US$7.9 million. The Lionsgate action pic has now made over US$160.1 million domestically.

Universal's Renfield, the supernatural thriller starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the title character, opened in fourth place with US$7.7 million.

Ben Affleck’s Air Jordan origin story Air rounded out the top five, with US$7.7 million in its second weekend to bring its total domestic earnings to US$33.3 million.

Makoto Shinkai's PG-rated anime Suzume, released domestically by Sony with both dubbed and subtitled versions available, opened in 2,170 theatres and grossed an estimated US$5 million in ticket sales.

A24 also debuted its new Ari Aster mind-bender Beau Is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix, in four theatres in New York and Los Angeles where it made US$320,396 over the weekend, boasting many sold out showings. The three-hour odyssey from the director of horror favourites Hereditary and Midsommar expands nationwide on Friday.