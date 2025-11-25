80s Japanese superhero series Space Sheriff Gavan to get revival in 2026

In a statement, Toei said: "With its striking metallic suit and unforgettable impact in the 80s, [Space Sheriff Gavan] became a legendary work that thrilled not only Japanese viewers but fans overseas as well.

"While inheriting its innovative elements – its one-of-a-kind hero design and sci-fi elements set in space – the 2026 title, Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity, is something entirely different. With the latest visual technology and direction techniques, it becomes an entirely new Gavan, rebuilt completely from zero."

It added: "AI, space exploration, and space industries – what people in the 80s imagined as 'the future' has now become reality. With today’s remarkable technological advancements, new visual expression and storytelling that resonates with real modernity make this reborn Gavan possible."

Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity is set to air on television in 2026, taking over the timeslot currently occupied by the Super Sentai franchise – which will reportedly conclude with its current series, Number One Sentai Gozyuger.