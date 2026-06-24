Supergirl proves James Gunn’s DC Universe is on the right track, albeit a safe one
Supergirl, released in Singapore theatres on Wednesday (Jun 24), is the second and latest film in the new DC Universe franchise by James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Supergirl, out now in Singapore theatres, follows the jaded and party-loving alien Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who reluctantly gets roped into a quest by the young Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley). Determined to avenge her family's murder, Ruthye is hunting down the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), sending the pair on a dangerous, intergalactic journey.
The movie serves as the second film entry in the new DC Universe (DCU) media franchise, spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn, of course, is best known as the director and writer of the wildly successful Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy by Marvel Studios, which has grossed over US$2.4 billion.
So far, the DCU has released 2025's Superman and several TV projects, including Creature Commandos and Peacemaker, starring John Cena.
There are many reasons to love the new Supergirl movie. Lead star Milly Alcock shines in her portrayal of an internally tormented but still-righteous survivor. Jason Momoa, free from the shackles of Aquaman, chews the scene every time he’s on screen as Lobo – channelling a more murderous and unhinged version of Beetlejuice.
Then there are the stunning visuals, which bring vast alien worlds and intricately designed characters to life – the kind of spectacle that genuinely justifies seeing the film in IMAX.
So why then does Supergirl feel all too familiar?
Make no mistake, like its predecessor Superman, Supergirl is an objectively good film. It’s not “Top 5 Comic Book Movies Of All Time” material, but it’s leagues ahead of some of the movies the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU) used to put out. And if you’ve seen them, you’ll know that this is good news for DC.
Still, despite Supergirl not being directed or written by him, the movie does fall victim to the James Gunn-isms we’ve seen before.
A motley crew of traumatised characters going on space adventures? Check.
A rich universe of quirky alien characters with charming one-liners? Check.
A fight scene set to an old-school rock song? Check.
Granted, judging by the crowd’s reactions at a media preview I attended, it’s a formula that still works. And if you’re building a new media franchise out of the ashes of a highly divisive one, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Critics, for instance, had previously lauded the 2025 Superman movie for its heart and earnestness, with the film garnering a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83 per cent – a figure that's higher than most DCEU instalments.
Nonetheless, now that we’re two for two, one can’t help but wonder whether this colourful, quippy tone will become the defining blueprint for all DCU movies.
Clayface, the next movie entry in the DCU, could be the film that changes the conversation. Set for release this October, it has been described as “DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the horror-thriller genre”.
And if the trailer is anything to go by, Clayface will be the franchise’s first real litmus test – one that will reveal whether the DCU can embrace both its bright, hopeful side and its darker, more unsettling corners.