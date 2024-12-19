Superman director James Gunn says scenes from upcoming movie inspired by Top Gun: Maverick

Gunn went on to talk about Superman's iconic costume and revealed his version of the character took inspiration from professional wrestlers.

He said: "We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen tested with trunks and no trunks.

"And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes…He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity.

"So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope that shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me."

He added: "I think trying to pretend that Superman’s costume doesn’t have some frivolity to it at its base, trying to make it look serious, is silly because he is a superhero. He’s the first one, brightly coloured and that’s who he is."

The new Superman also features Nicholas Hoult as the superhero's nemesis Lex Luthor and the 58-year-old filmmaker previously promised his upcoming blockbuster will be different from previous tales about the comic book hero as he's developed a villain who is genuinely scary and will leave fans fearing for Superman's fate.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn said: "I don’t think we've ever seen the Lex that Nick is. Nick is, he's imposing. You go, 'Oh, f***, poor Superman.'

"That's the thing we never see, and not in film. Sometimes in the comics you go, 'Oh, Superman is f*****,' because Lex is so smart and good at what he's doing.

"But in the movies you're going, 'Lex is about to get f*****.' You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you."

However, Gunn has also promised Superman will be "pretty family-friendly".

Speaking about the DC Universe as a whole with MovieZine, Gunn said: “Everything's going to be totally different. We have something that's relatively serious like Superman and then something that's relatively comedic like Peacemaker all in the same universe.

"[Or] something very adult, like Peacemaker [and] something pretty family-friendly like Superman.”