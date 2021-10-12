Superman comes out as bisexual; writer says it's 'not a gimmick'

Out, out and away! – for Superman on National Coming Out Day.

Jon Kent, the son of original Superman Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, turns out to be bisexual in DC Comics' latest iteration of the superhero's adventures.

DC announced on Monday (Oct 11) that in the fifth issue of the series, Superman: Son Of Kal-El, where Jon Kent is the new Superman, the Man of Steel falls in love with male reporter Jay Nakamura.

The relationship happens after Nakamura, who first appeared in the third issue of the series, takes care of Superman, who was feeling mentally and physically burned out from trying to save everyone.

"It's not a gimmick," the writer, Tom Taylor, said in an interview from Melbourne, Australia, wearing a T-shirt with a rainbow-striped Superman logo.

"When I was offered this job, I thought, 'Well, if we're going to have a new Superman for the DC Universe, it feels like a missed opportunity to have another straight white saviour," he said.

National Coming Out Day is observed on Oct 11 to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

"We didn't want this to be 'DC Comics creates new queer Superman'," Taylor said. "We want this to be 'Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out', and I think that's a really important distinction there."

Reactions have been mostly positive, Taylor said.

"I'm seeing tweets of people saying they burst into tears when they read the news, that they wished that Superman was this when they were growing up, that they could see themselves," he added.

"People are saying for the first time ever they're seeing themselves in Superman – something they never thought was possible."

"He is as powerful as hope, faster than fate and able to lift us all and he's a very new hero finding his way, fighting things his father didn't as much," said Taylor, who wants this to be the new normal.

"I hope this isn't a headline in a few years time. I hope this isn't trending on Twitter. I hope this is just something about a person and good rep for everybody that that represents."

In a statement, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee said that the company “couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from (writer) Tom Taylor and (artist) John Timms”.

He added: “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

The issue, which will be released on Nov 9, will feature the two men kissing.