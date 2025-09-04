The Superman sequel, Man Of Tomorrow, will arrive mid-2027

Superman was released in July and took a unique approach to the mainstream superhero – though it differed from the idiosyncratic, misfit approach of Gunn's other superhero films like Suicide Squad and Guardians Of The Galaxy. While still irreverent, Gunn's Superman is an immigrant story. His Man of Steel, portrayed by the charming David Corenswet, avoided cliches.

Corenswet and his Luther, the English actor Nicholas Hoult, also shared the news on Instagram with similar images; Corenswet's drawn by DC Comics’ artist Jorge Jiménez and Hoult's by Mitch Gerads.

Superman was also a commercial success. After eight weeks in theatres, Superman has earned approximately US$352 million (S$453.5 million) at the North American box office, according to ComScore. It opened with US$122 million in US and Canada ticket sales in its first weekend, according to studio estimates. And it became the first DC title to surpass US$100 million in its opening weekend since Wonder Woman in 2017.

Superman is Gunn and Safran's first release since they were handed the keys to DC’s superhero cinematic universe.