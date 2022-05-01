Sweet and squishy as ever, the gummy universe keeps expanding

A century after they were invented by Haribo in Bonn, Germany, gummy bears remain a sweet, squishy source of joy. But the world of gummies has expanded far beyond that company, into countless corners of modern life.

There are gummy versions of sushi and of interlocking blocks that work like Legos. Gummies have wiggled their way into the wellness industry via gummy supplements, an extension of the gummy vitamins that became popular in the 1990s. These are not to be confused with the so-called “better-for-you” gummies that are marketed as candy, but made with added fibre, less sugar, or pectin instead of animal-based gelatin.

Others are delivery systems for CBD – or its more potent cousin, THC. Which brings us to boozy gummies, containing small shots of cocktails. Further enhancing the party mood are gummy-inspired kitsch like strings of bear-shaped lights and inflatable pool floats. Social media platforms are rife with taste tests, DIY recipes and even a catalog of catchy theme songs.

“Gummies are the most popular kind of candy,” said Marcia Mogelonsky, a director of insight at the marketing analysis firm Mintel Food & Drink. “It’s not surprising that they are turning up everywhere else. They have a certain resonance. It’s one of those nostalgic things.”

It’s also probably a far cry from what candy maker Hans Riegel had in mind in 1922, when he adapted a recipe for fruit-flavoured pastilles to create the first gummy bear (or Gummibar, German for “rubber bear”) for his nascent sweets company, Haribo. The densely chewy, gelatin-based gummies were modelled after real-life dancing bears, a form of entertainment at the time, and later rebranded as Goldbears.