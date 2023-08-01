Rock legends Sweet Charity reflect on illustrious career ahead of reunion concert

Rock band Sweet Charity isn't just an icon of Malay music – they're Singapore's legacy in the music world. The band was formed in 1969 by vocalist Ramli Sarip, drummer Rahman Sarbani, guitarist Joe Salim and bassist Wahid Warren. Years later, guitarist Rosli Mohalim and organist Ahmad Jaffar (AJ) joined the crew and the rest is history.

More than 50 years later, their hit songs – such as Kamelia and Jangan Tunggu Lama-Lama (Don't Wait Too Long) – are still being played regularly by fans in the region.

From "playing at weddings in Bedok" to selling out stadiums in Asia, Sweet Charity has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on rock fans everywhere.

After a 10-year hiatus, Sweet Charity will be reuniting for a concert, titled Ribut The Concert, on Oct 14 at The Star Theatre. CNA Lifestyle met up with Ramli, Rosli and AJ to find out what fans can expect at this concert and, more importantly, to discuss their long-lasting legacy.