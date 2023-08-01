Rock legends Sweet Charity reflect on illustrious career ahead of reunion concert
The Malay rock band will be holding a reunion concert on Oct 14 at The Star Theatre. CNA Lifestyle met up with members Ramli Sarip, Ahmad Jaffar and Rosli Mohalim to discuss their legacy which has lasted over 50 years.
Rock band Sweet Charity isn't just an icon of Malay music – they're Singapore's legacy in the music world. The band was formed in 1969 by vocalist Ramli Sarip, drummer Rahman Sarbani, guitarist Joe Salim and bassist Wahid Warren. Years later, guitarist Rosli Mohalim and organist Ahmad Jaffar (AJ) joined the crew and the rest is history.
More than 50 years later, their hit songs – such as Kamelia and Jangan Tunggu Lama-Lama (Don't Wait Too Long) – are still being played regularly by fans in the region.
From "playing at weddings in Bedok" to selling out stadiums in Asia, Sweet Charity has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on rock fans everywhere.
After a 10-year hiatus, Sweet Charity will be reuniting for a concert, titled Ribut The Concert, on Oct 14 at The Star Theatre. CNA Lifestyle met up with Ramli, Rosli and AJ to find out what fans can expect at this concert and, more importantly, to discuss their long-lasting legacy.
A TRUE-BLUE LOCAL BAND
Sweet Charity got their start by playing at Ocean Bar in Sembawang and various events such as birthdays and weddings. Over the years, they slowly accumulated a loyal fanbase – some of whom would crash weddings just to see them perform. This popularity led to the success of their first few albums in the '70s which then caught the attention of music fans in Malaysia. Now, this true-blue local band is regarded as "the foundation of the rock music scene in Singapore and Malaysia".
According to guitarist Rosli Mohalim, what set Sweet Charity apart back then was "how often (they) would meet". He said: "The group would meet up five times a week. We would practise for three days and on weekends, we would perform at functions."
Rosli joined Sweet Charity in the early '70s after being approached by original members Ramli Sarip and A Ali.
"The first time I saw Sweet Charity live at a wedding, I was stunned to see a very tight band. Ramli was playing guitar, congas and percussion. If I didn't accept the offer, it would be such a waste. They were a band I regarded very highly."
As Rosli rouses the crowd at the press conference with cheers, it's hard to tell that just a year ago, the full-time artiste suffered a stroke.
"Thanks to the prayers and support from everyone, I've now healed and can play the guitar. I'll try to exercise and keep fit for this concert."
Just like Rosli, AJ was scouted by Ramli in the '70s. Growing up in Sembawang, AJ would watch Sweet Charity play in Ocean Bar.
"I admired them and Ramli was the livewire."
At that time, AJ was a member of a different group. However, when that group decided to travel, AJ left and was offered a position by Ramli.
"One day, I was at home when Ramli came over and offered me a job because Sweet Charity's then-organist was going back to Malaysia."
Now working as a part-time electrician, AJ came close to selling off his instruments until he was informed of the reunion concert.
'THERE WILL BE A FEW SURPRISES'
Calling Sweet Charity co-founder and vocalist Ramli Sarip a legend would be an understatement. The 70-year-old musician is responsible for the group's signature sound and his contributions to the music world extend beyond Sweet Charity. He went solo in the '80s, released multiple hits including Bukan Kerana Nama (Not For Fame) and was even bestowed the title of Datuk by the state of Malacca in Malaysia.
Now, Ramli is back with the group he started and promises fans that "there will be a few surprises".
He elaborated: "Our journey has a lot of colours. When we performed in Johor (some time ago), there were loads of youngsters in front, so we're confident (about this concert). There will be a few surprises. We're performing songs we haven't performed before."
When asked about the "magic" of Sweet Charity, Ramli said: "Parents (who were fans) play a part (in spreading our music to their children). Sweet Charity has an interesting chemistry where you can hear hard rock, folk and dangdut (elements in our music). Even though we've performed a few cover songs, we've elevated them so much that people don't know that they were covers."
So what advice can the members of Sweet Charity give to bands who hope to last as long as them?
Ramli said: "First, you need to ask yourself: 'Why am I playing music?' You can't just rely on one single to perform forever. Even The Beatles had Rubber Soul. The youngsters need to be strong. We know there are a few new bands who have been 'accepted by the crowd'. However, will their followers remain once those band members have grown up and started their families? We don't know, for sure. I encourage everyone to leave something good for the world."
AJ added: "The journey is wide and far. If you want to be involved in the music industry, you have to be dedicated and talented. Never give up and always be sincere."
Ramli then chimed in: "One more thing. Get blessings from your parents. It's very, very important. If you don't have it, you'll face problems in the middle of your journey. I got my blessings from my late dad and thankfully, everything has worked out."
Tickets for Sweet Charity's Ribut The Concert are now available at Sistic, priced between S$48 and S$188.