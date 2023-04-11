Malaysian actor-director Syamsul Yusof set to divorce first wife after months of conflict

Malaysian actor-director, Syamsul Yusof, has finally agreed to divorce his first wife, Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin – putting an end to their long conflict. Back in 2022, Puteri Sarah claimed that Syamsul had been secretly involved with Malaysian actress, Ira Kazar, since 2019.

For months, the Mat Kilau director denied these claims – only to announce in January 2023 that he had just married Ira in Thailand, making her his second wife.

In the weeks that followed, Puteri Sarah and Syamsul traded barbs over social media, which culminated in him filing for a nusyuz (disobedience) application at the Gombak Lower Syariah Court in March 2023.

Now, it seems that the pair have decided to amicably end their relationship, with their court date set for Apr 18.

According to Malaysian news portal, mStar, Syamsul and Puteri Sarah reached this decision together after breaking fast on Sunday (Apr 9).

Said Puteri Sarah: “Syamsul has agreed to all the terms that I have set. I feel much calmer now, and can think about moving on.”

She added: "We will separate without any further conflicts. We will remain as friends for the sake of our children."

Syamsul and Puteri Sarah got married in March 2014 and have two children together. Further details, including child custody, will be decided during the court appointment.