Malaysian actor Syamsul Yusof and Puteri Sarah have officially divorced

After months of back and forth, Malaysian actor-director Syamsul Yusof and his first wife Puteri Sarah Liyana are officially divorced.

On Wednesday (Jun 14), the Mat Kilau director divorced Puteri Sarah at the Kuala Lumpur Lower Syariah Court in front of a judge in a closed session, reported Malaysian news portal mStar. As per Islamic law, the judge ordered Puteri Sarah to observe iddah (a period during which a woman can’t marry another man) for three months.

During the divorce proceedings, Syamsul agreed to pay RM6,000 (S$1,740) in monthly child support, starting in July. The former couple share two children: Syaikhul Islam, six, and Sumayyah, four.

Other payments the KL Gangster actor must make include an insurance amount of RM3,500 and a vacation fee of RM5,000 annually to each of his children.

Syamsul will also give Puteri Sarah RM15,000 as nafkah iddah, which is a payment a man must provide for his ex-wife over a period of three consecutive months after divorcing her.

Puteri Sarah will have custody of the children while Syamsul will be allowed to spend time with them without any restrictions.

In an interview with the Malaysian press, Syamsul and Puteri Sarah were all smiles and were even seen joking with each other.

Syamsul said: “Today’s divorce proceedings went smoothly for the sake of our children. Puteri Sarah and I will still be friends after this. This was just one of life’s challenges. Hopefully, Sarah and I can continue our lives in a good way.”

Puteri Sarah added: “Hopefully, there will be no more conflict after this.”

Syamsul and Puteri Sarah got married in March 2014. In 2022, Puteri Sarah claimed that Syamsul had been secretly involved with Malaysian actress, Ira Kazar, since 2019 – which he denied. However, in January 2023, Syamsul announced that he and Ira had got married in Thailand – escalating his conflict with Puteri Sarah, who filed for divorce soon after.

In the months that followed, the pair traded barbs over multiple issues including divorce terms and infidelity claims.