American actress Sydney Sweeney brings former pro-boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

American actress Sydney Sweeney transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic Christy, which chronicles her life in and outside the ring.

Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film tracks two decades of Martin's life. During that time, she stumbled into the sport and, by virtue of her raw talent, turned into one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s.

The film also portrays her relationship with her coach-turned-husband Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster, who takes control of her career and her life, with harrowing consequences.

Martin went on to found Christy's Champs, a non-profit supporting family abuse victims, and telling her story came with responsibility, Sweeney said at the movie's premiere at the London Film Festival on Friday (Oct 17).

"Honestly, it's a really heavy weight to carry," she said. "I feel the importance of her story and what it means to other people. And she's such a huge advocate, and she inspires me to also be an advocate as well."

Known for her aggressive fighting style and powerful punches, Martin, now 57, was the first woman to sign with boxing promoter Don King and competed from 1989 to 2012.

She was closely involved in the production and visited the set often during the film shoot.