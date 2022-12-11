T-ara’s Jiyeon weds South Korean baseball player in a star-studded affair
K-pop singer IU, who is the bride’s best friend, performed at the wedding.
Korean girl band T-ara member Jiyeon married South Korean baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun on Dec 10. The lavish affair was held at Shilla Hotel, one of the most prestigious hotels in Seoul.
The bride’s famous friends including IU, SHINee's Min-ho, Super Junior's Dong-hae and BTS' Jin were spotted at the high-profile wedding.
“Jiyeon said she didn’t want to cry too much on this day. The bride told me to sing this as if I were dancing on my feet so I will try my best to get hyped up even though the behaviour may not be entirely suitable for this occasion,” joked IU.
She then went on to say, “You two look so good together. My friend doesn't like to cry that much, especially after inviting a lot of people for such a beautiful wedding. So, I hope my 'brother-in-law' [the groom] can make her smile from now on. Be happy, Jiyeon.”
The 29-year-old T-ara member revealed her relationship with the 35-year-old sportsman in Feb with a handwritten letter.
In it, she wrote, “It took courage to write this letter because I wanted to deliver this news to my fans personally. I have a boyfriend who I met through an acquaintance.”
Attaching a photo taken with Hwang, she added, “I decided to marry a friend who held me firmly and helped me when I was having a hard time last time.”