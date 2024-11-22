Logo

Entertainment

BigBang's Taeyang joins Yuewen Music Festival 2024 in Singapore, will perform on same day as Daesung
Entertainment

BigBang's Taeyang joins Yuewen Music Festival 2024 in Singapore, will perform on same day as Daesung

The Eyes, Nose, Lips singer will be performing at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Sunday (Dec 29) – the same day as his BigBang groupmate Daesung.

BigBang's Taeyang joins Yuewen Music Festival 2024 in Singapore, will perform on same day as Daesung

Taeyang will be performing in Singapore on Dec 29 as part of Yuewen Music Festival 2024. (Photo: Instagram/__youngbae__)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
22 Nov 2024 06:01PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2024 06:02PM)
The upcoming Yuewen Music Festival 2024 in Singapore just got even more exciting. Taeyang of the iconic K-pop group BigBang has been announced as the latest artiste joining the event. Taking place at Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 28, 29, and 31, Yuewen Music Festival 2024 will feature multiple K-pop and regional acts including Itzy, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, and Lala Hsu.

Taeyang will be setting the stage on fire on Dec 29 – the same day as his groupmate Daesung. Does this mean that attendees will get to see a mini BigBang set onstage?

Tickets for Yuewen Music Festival 2024 can be purchased via Sistic, with prices starting at S$228 for a one-day ticket.

If you're a DBS or POSB cardmember, or a PayLah user, you're in luck as you can enjoy 10 per cent off your tickets. Furthermore, each transaction from now till Nov 30 will entitle you to a chance to score meet-and-greet passes.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

K-pop Music Sentosa

