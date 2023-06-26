Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to hold concert in Singapore in August
The singer was supposed to perform in Singapore in 2020, but the concert was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The Fine singer announced on her Twitter page on Friday (Jun 23) that Singapore has been added as a stop on her ongoing The Odd Of Love world tour. Venue and ticketing details have not yet been confirmed.
Within minutes of Taeyeon's announcement, concert promoter CK Star Entertainment retweeted her post and wrote "Stay tuned for more details!". They previously organised concerts by K-pop groups TXT, Mamamoo and Red Velvet.
Taeyeon's upcoming show marks her proper return here after the Singapore stop of her 2020 world tour The Unseen was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Taeyeon first debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007 with the song Into The New World. The group slowly released a steady stream of hits such as Gee, Genie and Hoot, establishing themselves as one of the most successful female K-pop groups ever.
In 2015, Taeyeon became the first Girls' Generation member to have a solo debut. Since then, she has released multiple solo albums and branched out to hosting. Her latest song INVU topped multiple South Korean music charts and nabbed her the award for Best Vocal Performance (Solo) at 2022's MAMA Awards.