Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to hold concert in Singapore in August

The Fine singer announced on her Twitter page on Friday (Jun 23) that Singapore has been added as a stop on her ongoing The Odd Of Love world tour. Venue and ticketing details have not yet been confirmed.

Within minutes of Taeyeon's announcement, concert promoter CK Star Entertainment retweeted her post and wrote "Stay tuned for more details!". They previously organised concerts by K-pop groups TXT, Mamamoo and Red Velvet.

Taeyeon's upcoming show marks her proper return here after the Singapore stop of her 2020 world tour The Unseen was cancelled due to the coronavirus.