Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to perform in Singapore in May
The South Korean singer will be in Singapore as part of her new The Tense concert tour.
It looks like 2025 will be a Fine year for Sones in Singapore. South Korean singer Taeyeon, a member of the popular K-pop girls group Girls' Generation, will be returning to the country this May.
The 35-year-old announced on Tuesday (Jan 7) that she will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 3 and 4 as part of her new The Tense concert tour.
The tour will begin on Mar 7 in Seoul, South Korea where Taeyeon will perform at KSPO Dome for three nights. Thereafter, the INVU songstress will stage shows in Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
Ticketing deals for Taeyeon's Singapore concert will be announced at a later date. The upcoming show marks Taeyeon's return to Singapore more than a year after her last concert there.
Taeyeon first debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007 with the song Into The New World. The group slowly released a steady stream of hits such as Gee, Genie and Hoot, establishing themselves as one of the most successful female K-pop groups ever.
In 2015, Taeyeon became the first Girls' Generation member to have a solo debut. Since then, she has released multiple solo albums and branched out to hosting. Her latest extended play Letter To Myself was released in November 2024.