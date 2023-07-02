Taiwan celebrates linguistic diversity at annual music awards

Taiwan celebrated linguistic diversity at the Golden Melody Awards late Saturday (Jul 1) with big wins for singers who primarily sing in Mandarin, at one of the most prestigious entertainment events in the Chinese-speaking world.

The awards celebrate not only Mandopop but also artists singing in Taiwanese - also known as Hokkien - Hakka and indigenous languages, a visible sign of the government's efforts to promote tongues other than Mandarin.

While Mandarin remains Taiwan's main language of education and government, other languages are strongly encouraged and supported. In China, despite constitutional protections for minority tongues, in practice, only Mandarin is promoted.

Veteran star Julia Peng was named best singer in Hakka, despite never recording an album in the language before, while Enno Cheng won for best female singer in Taiwanese and best Taiwanese album, a language she does not speak.