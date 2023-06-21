Taiwan’s MeToo movement: 4 celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault and harassment

A few hours later, veteran Taiwanese host Mickey Huang posted a series of now-deleted videos where he admitted to being the perpetrator in question.

In one of the videos, Huang said: “I’ve been constantly thinking of how I should face all this. First of all, I must definitely apologise. I’m really sorry to have let down so many people and (ruined) the trust and expectations they had of me.”

He goes on to apologise to his wife, Summer Meng, adding: “In the past 10 years, I’ve been working extremely hard to change myself. But as a lot of things have already happened in the past, it was really hard to change and right (my previous wrongs). No matter how much good I did, it was too late, I could only constantly expend more effort to try and change and alleviate this lump in my heart.”

Within hours of the videos being posted, Huang was rushed to the Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital after allegedly slashing his left wrist and the left side of his chest.

NONO

Also on Jun 19, former model Amber Chang recounted an incident she was sexually assaulted by a celebrity who appeared as a guest on the variety show she was in. After the shoot, the celebrity offered to send Chang home. However, during the ride, he suddenly stopped his car by the road and forced Chang into the back seat.