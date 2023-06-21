Taiwan’s MeToo movement: 4 celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault and harassment
The movement is said to have been sparked by the Netflix show Wave Makers.
In recent weeks, Taiwan has been rocked by a wave of sexual allegations levied against prominent celebrities and politicians. The movement, dubbed Taiwan’s MeToo, is said to have been sparked by the Netflix show Wave Makers, which featured a scene where a young female aide reveals to her mentor that she had been sexually harassed by a male colleague.
Since then, multiple women have stepped out to report their experiences of being sexually harassed by men in positions of power. Here's a quick rundown of a few Taiwanese celebrities who have been accused so far.
MICKEY HUANG
On Jun 19, Taiwanese influencer and blogger Zofia revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a celebrity at the age of 17. Without mentioning the culprit by name, she elaborated that she was forcibly kissed and had nude pictures of her taken without her consent.
A few hours later, veteran Taiwanese host Mickey Huang posted a series of now-deleted videos where he admitted to being the perpetrator in question.
In one of the videos, Huang said: “I’ve been constantly thinking of how I should face all this. First of all, I must definitely apologise. I’m really sorry to have let down so many people and (ruined) the trust and expectations they had of me.”
He goes on to apologise to his wife, Summer Meng, adding: “In the past 10 years, I’ve been working extremely hard to change myself. But as a lot of things have already happened in the past, it was really hard to change and right (my previous wrongs). No matter how much good I did, it was too late, I could only constantly expend more effort to try and change and alleviate this lump in my heart.”
Within hours of the videos being posted, Huang was rushed to the Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital after allegedly slashing his left wrist and the left side of his chest.
NONO
Also on Jun 19, former model Amber Chang recounted an incident she was sexually assaulted by a celebrity who appeared as a guest on the variety show she was in. After the shoot, the celebrity offered to send Chang home. However, during the ride, he suddenly stopped his car by the road and forced Chang into the back seat.
“He forcibly kissed me, rubbed my breasts, and even reached under my skirt and tried to pull down my underwear," recounted Chang.
Eventually, the celebrity gave up after she resisted his advances. He did not apologise to her and even tried to comfort her, saying she “would get accustomed to it”.
Without mentioning anyone by name, Chang alluded that the celebrity in question had a successful fried chicken cutlet business and a wife who was a good Taiwanese singer. Netizens quickly deduced him to be comedian Nono who is married to singer Angel Chu and is the founder of popular fried chicken chain Monga.
In response to the allegations, Nono said: “I have no impression of this person or matter! I will admit my mistakes if I have done wrong, but how do I respond to things I have no impression of.”
CHRIS WANG
The actor recently issued a lengthy apology after a staff member accused him of "licking (her) ear, unbuckling (her) bra and touching (her) breasts" many years ago.
Wang wrote: "I apologise for the hurt and trauma I've caused as a result of what I've done. I'm really sorry. I won't run away from my past mistakes.”
In an interview with the Taiwanese media, the staff member revealed that Wang’s wife, Yixian Lin, personally reached out to her a year after the sexual assault occurred to apologise on behalf of her husband.
In Lin’s message, she revealed that she caught Wang having an affair with another female staff and then learnt about what Wang had done.
"I pretended not to see and let them continue for two years. But after talking about it, I realised he’s hurt you too. I'm really sorry but am also thankful for your forgiveness," said Lin.
JEFFREY HSU
The award-winning star recently announced his retirement from the entertainment industry after being hit with a series of sexual harassment claims.
According to the Taiwanese media, some of the ways Hsu behaved inappropriately include asking a female student in his class to simulate sexual sounds, asking another actress to send him pictures of her in sexually provocative outfits and touching the breasts of one of his students.
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.