Veteran Taiwanese singer Yu Tian’s daughter dies of cancer aged 39

After battling colorectal cancer for the past eight years, Taiwan veteran singer Yu Tian's daughter Yu Yuan-chi died on Sunday (Aug 21) at the age of 39, according to media reports.

The 74-year-old entertainer, best known for his 1977 Mandarin classic Under The Banyan Tree, confirmed the death of his daughter to Taiwanese reporters waiting outside the hospital.

He revealed that Yuan-chi, his second daughter and also a singer, seemed alright on Sunday morning. But her condition suddenly took a turn for the worse.

“We originally wanted to resuscitate her but she had signed (the do-not-resuscitate form),” he reportedly said tearfully. “It was better this way, she wouldn't be in so much pain anymore."