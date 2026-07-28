Taiwanese actor Wang Kai found dead at Taipei home, cause of death under investigation

Taiwanese actor Wang Kai, whose real name was Wang Chien-lung, was found dead at his home in Taipei on Sunday (Jul 26).

According to news platform Focus Taiwan, local authorities responded to a report of a death at a residence in Taipei's Da'an District, where they found Wang unresponsive at the scene. The report added that initial investigations found no signs of external injuries or forced entry, although the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Television network Sanlih E-Television later confirmed Wang's death in a statement reported by Focus Taiwan and Mirror Media, saying the actor's agent had informed the network.

The statement added that Wang had been filming the drama series Bittersweet Destiny and that the network was informed of his death before filming was due to begin on Sunday.

The production team expressed condolences, thanked Wang for his contributions to the series and added it would assist his family with funeral arrangements.

Wang made his acting debut in the 2001 drama Lavender. He later appeared in various television drama series, including Fighting Meiling, Songs And The City, Billionaire Story and Breeze In The Love River.