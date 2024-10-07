Reunited Taiwanese band Energy won't rely on nostalgia for comeback, promises 'different' style

More crucially, the band didn’t want their return to Mandopop to be solely driven by nostalgia. “If we were just to sing old songs, it’d be easier for us. Instead, we chose the difficult path,” Milk said.

“We got into good physical shape and rehearsed our choreography to the best of our ability. Of course, our physical prowess might not be like it was in our youth, but we wanted fans to see that we have been working hard (for our comeback). That was important to us.”

At their age, "mentality and willpower" matter too, added Milk. But whether these intangible qualities are obvious in their new songs boils down to “show, not tell”, he believes.

“People have to feel it themselves when they watch us. While we can set certain high standards for ourselves in terms of what we deliver, we have to leave it up to our audiences to experience and feel (our change).”

SINGAPORE FANS “VERY LOYAL”

While I admire Energy’s work ethic, I suspect OG fans would be easy to please, having seen a handful loitering in the lobby of the hotel where I met the band.

“Singapore fans are very devoted. They’re very loyal; they’ll never leave you,” Edy said enthusiastically.

“Actually, a lot of our fans from 20 years ago are still around, even in Taiwan. But I don’t know why Singapore fans, even though Taiwan is a distance away and they need to take a flight there, will still show up for our concerts, appearing in front of us to say hi!”